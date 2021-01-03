Since Sunday morning, reports have been making rounds on social media alleging that Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine is dead.

However, speaking about the claim, Gen Tumwine told Ugandans to disregard the information, describing it as fake news.

He said he is in good health.

“Dear Ugandans, I hope you are doing well. Please disregard the Fake News circulating on Social Media announcing my death. I’m neither hospitalised nor ill. Have a blessed Sunday,” Gen Tumwine posted on his official social media pages.

Nonetheless, despite clearing the air about his health, some Ugandans on social media has adamantly insisted that the senior army officer is dead.

“Even if you insist, for us we know that your dead, bye bye,” a one Eyezark Khan Cheune posted on his Facebook wall.

Another Picxon Ampurire claimed that some people were not convinced by the minister’s explanation. He alleged that someone could be managing Gen Tumwine’s social media accounts on his behalf when in real sense, he is dead.

“Wonderful general but people are not convinced claiming that someone is managing your account. Please record a #VIDEOCLIP for clarity .Thanks.”

See other Facebook comments;

Muhoozi Eria No difference with pastor yiga’s post,i think the deads also posts and after they deny…..

Géràldínê Pørtàl Soon your meeting your ancestors.That is how YIGA also denied his death at first but later he said ntemyeeeee through his all platforms

Allan Musisi so you mean we celebrated for nothing But to your information, no Ugandan has been announced dead and he celebrated another year .We shall soon celebrate

Barnabas Mwine Muzahura ThIs is how kivejinja news started until it come to reality, make a press conference w see u

Rasheedah Katabalwa Nabs But the last time u appearedwe wondered why the guns dnt give u proper care …any way RIP in advance …heartless pipo

Joseph Ndawula You see how excited the whole nation was when news of your death came in? Why do you think Ugandans hate you that much? Think about it and do the needful before you meet the creator. It costs nothing to be humble even when you have lots of power. Why don’t you be like Sekandi? Mweddeko !

Kateregga Abdul Hassan Imagine had already ordered chickento celebrate your death but still am still positive someone close to you might be using your phone or even this to be a fake account it’s not even recognized.

Mukose Arnold Anthony You also fear to die, I thought when you claimed that police has the right to shoot and kill, you were to live for ever. Anyway, I have been following messages all-over social media cerebrating the news and I remembered how pastor Yiga was more honored than Bantaliza who all died on the same day.

The only thing Bantaliza was bringing back his nonsensical words and messages that he used to arrogantly utter out. Anyway, may the good Lord forgive us all of our tresspasses.