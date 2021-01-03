Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine has dismissed rumour that he is dead.

Since Sunday morning, reports have been making rounds on social media alleging that the senior army officer is no more.

However, speaking about the claim, Gen Tumwine told Ugandans to disregard the information, describing it as fake news.

He said he is in good health.

“Dear Ugandans, I hope you are doing well. Please disregard the Fake News circulating on Social Media announcing my death. I’m neither hospitalised nor ill. Have a blessed Sunday,” Gen Tumwine posted on his official social media pages.