First Son also commander of Special Forces Command (SFC) Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba attacked presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine for despising drunkards.

Bobi Wine, a few days ago accused Muhoozi of being drunkard citing it as the reason why he deleted his provocative and tribalistic tweets against him.

In his twitter threads on Wednesday, Muhoozi laughed at Bobi Wine for trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training.

The Senior Presidential Advisor on special operations also said he felt sorry for the presidential candidate because he doesn’t know what he is dealing with before assuring him that he is going to lose miserably in the 2021 polls.

“Oh dear! Kabobi kangye! Why is he dressed in red from neck to toe? Trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training. Someone tell this young brother of mine that we are going to beat him very badly in the polls,” Muhoozi tweeted.

He further noted,”Ngu ‘Musinguzi’? Mbwenu ogu akasingura ki? (I hear Musinguzi (he who wins), now what did he win?) This is an insult not only against Banyankore but against all the tribes in Western Uganda.”

However, hours later Muhoozi deleted the tweets.

Following his action,Kyagulanyi said the First Son decided to pull down his statements after waking up from a drunken stupor.

The Kyadondo East legislator also condemned Muhoozi for being tribalistic when he said that it was an insult for Bobi Wine to be called Musinguzi, a Runyankore name.

“Tweets from Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Dictator Museveni’s son! Museveni gifted him with rank of Lieutenant General! I guess he deleted the tweets after waking up from a drunken stupor! I have seen most Ugandans mock and laugh at him, but fellow citizens, it should worry us this is the group with guns in charge of our country’s security! True to their tribalism, he says it’s an insult for me to be called Musinguzi a Runyankole name! The real insult to our nation is that such a person wears our national uniform! It is such an embarrassment to the decent, professional men and women in uniform who work hard to keep our nation safe,” the musician turned politician said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He also warned Muhoozi that that few criminals they arm to murder Ugandans will not save him and his father President Yoweri Museveni when their time to go comes.

“My message to him? The few criminals you arm to murder and torture citizens will not be able to save you and your father when the citizens rise up to defend themselves!”

Now in response to Bobi Wine’s drunken stupor statement, Muhoozi has condemned the presidential candidate for despising drunkards in Uganda and around the world. He said he was proud to represent them.

“Tweets from Bobi Wine, So you have a thing against the millions of Ugandans and the billions of human beings who have ever woken up from a ‘Drunken stupor’ as you call it?Well, then I’m proud to represent those fellow human beings that you despise! May they live long and prosper!”