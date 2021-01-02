Police have dismissed allegations that they tortured Bobi Wine’s colleagues Eddie Mutwe and Nubian Li.

Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe are among the many National Unity Platform (NUP) members who were arrested on Wednesday in Kalangala where Bobi Wine had gone to hold a campaign meeting. They are currently being detained at Central Police Station in Masaka.

Since their arrest, reports have been making rounds on social media that Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe and colleagues were being tortured in custody by security operatives.

Bobi Wine-the NUP Presidential flag bearer on Friday came out to claim that his arrested party members were badly tortured to a point that some cannot walk.

“Fellow citizens, reports indicate that our comrades in Masaka were badly tortured to a point that some cannot walk! We are still in the dark about several comrades such as Nubian and Eddie Mutwe. We have spent the entire afternoon engaging our legal teams here and abroad to see that we put an end to this impunity, ” the Kyadondo East legislator noted in a Facebook post.

However, according to police, the torture claims are aimed at tainting the image of security forces.

” We would like to refute the false propaganda that photographs of alleged torture, spread on social media are of two suspects namely; Ssebuufu Edward alias Eddie Mutwe and Buken Ali alias Nubian Lee, who are in police custody in Masaka. We believe the accounts of torture are fabricated to taint the image of the forces and also capture media headlines,” Police said in a statement on Saturday.

” We would like to disproce these sickening allegations by sharing images of the two suspects, that were obtained today while lifting their fingerprints. It is a lawful procedure undertaken when suspects are being processed for court and for future criminal record purposes.

We remain committed to observing the rights of all suspects, even when in custody. Our Cyber Crime unit has taken interest in the FAKE posting and will ensure the culprits are identified and brought to justice.”