In preparation for the General Elections 2021, the Electoral Commission will issue Voter Location Slips to voters across the country to enable them conveniently locate their respective polling stations on polling day.

The Voter Location Slips (VLS) will be issued for a period of ten (10) days, from Sunday 3rd to Tuesday 12th January 2021 at each Parish/Ward across the country.

According to the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, the VLS is a response by the Electoral Commission to complaints raised in the past elections, where some voters reported difficulty in locating their polling stations.

“It bears the particulars of a voter, namely: photograph, names, date of birth, and location (that is, the district, constituency, sub county, parish and polling station). The VLS also bears a unique barcode which will be read by the Biometric Voter Verification machines which will be deployed at all polling stations across the country,” Byabakama said on Friday.

“The VLS will be used by voters at four rounds of elections during the General Elections 2021 namely: at the Presidential/Parliamentary; District/City Chairpersons and Councillors; Municipality/City Division Chairpersons and Councilors; and Sub-county/Town/Municipal Division Chairpersons and Councillors elections. Please note that this Voter location slip (VLS) is free of charge and should only be picked by the voter in person from the Parish/Ward Supervisor who is an employee of the Commission.”

Byabakama further noted that only a person whose particulars appear on the Polling Day Register will be issued a VLS during this issuance exercise.

“However, the Voters’ Register is the primary document for the purpose of polling. Accordingly, a voter whose name is on the Voters’ Register but is unable to produce a VLS on Polling Day will be allowed to vote.”

Click link to know your polling station:

https://www.ec.or.ug/search/byid/?fbclid=IwAR19kmmHi0pdP9jCZzxu_UoXP73B5rcjUT3-jR_wSznBsIpJNLNX2AmVEvE