Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda [CCEDU] in partnership with UN- WOMEN has launched a digital campaign dubbed “Mulembe gwa Digito bera mu class” aimed at encouraging University youths and women to actively participate in the electoral process ahead of this month’s general elections.

The event took place at Makerere University this week where nearly 100 participants, mainly University youths below 30 years were engaged on why it was very prudent of them to take part on the voting exercise.

CCEDU says women and youths have been marginalized and locked out of the electoral process, with many being labelled “wrong and chaotic elements with females specifically targeted for sexist tendencies based on among others marital and economic status.

With about 30% of the youths between 18 and 24 years living in urban areas playing an important role in influencing their counterparts from semi urban settings, CCEDU boss Charity Ahimbisibwe says the timing couldn’t be more appropriate.

The attendees were also lectured on the use of digital platforms to promote access to vote information and voter education with regard to the current complexities induced by Coronavirus.

“CCEDU’s chosen strategy for this campaign is to engage the youths through ways that appeal to them. Through technology, language and images(visual and audio). Reads a statement issued by the organization.

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

The main objectives, they said is to enhance University youths participation in the electoral process at all levels while providing a platform to them to the same effect.

It also aims at ensuring safety for the target group while participating in the process under the hardships of the COVID19 pandemic. This would be achieved through ensuring information flow among the voters without necessarily passing through traditional methods of mass gatherings which would highly expose them to the risk of contacting the virus disease.

The move is also aiming at exposing students to the challenge or and correcting the negative attitudes and traditional believes that have often locked them from meaning participation in the electoral process.

The luncheon which climaxed with an English parliamentary model of debate highlighting topics that reflect the 2021 electoral process would continues to other two universities of Uganda Christian University in Mukono and Gulu University in the North of the country.