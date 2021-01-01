By Steven Kintu

The year 2020 has been a hard one, full of sorrow and hardships, to many Ugandans.

This was not only brought by financial struggles in the COVID-19 lockdown, but also more deaths recorded in the year.

Below are the few prominent deaths, to whom we pray that their souls continue resting in peace.

1. Major Naomi Karungi

The Major was a helicopter Pilot, trainer and one of Uganda’s best females. Born in Ntungamo on 1st December 1978 and died in a helicopter crash on 28 January 2020.

2. Major Gen Benon Biraaro

The retired senior military soldier, who also contested for president in the 2016 general elections died on 12 February,2020.

3. Nikita Pearl Waligwa aka Queen of Katwe

The 15 year old film star died of brain tumour on 16th February,2020 at the age 15.

She starred in the Queen of Katwe, a Disney film about a genius from a slum.

4. Jimmy Kirunda

Jimmy Kirunda was an international footballer, ex-national team player and football manager. He participated in five Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns and captained Uganda in three of the final tournaments.

He was born in 1950 and died on 25th May 2020.

5. Faith Alupo

She was a politician, former Pallisa Woman MP, but succumbed to COVID-19 on 15th September at the age of 37.

6. Alhaj Nasser Ntege Sebaggala

The veteran politician was also a prominent businessman. He was Mayor of Kampala between 1998 and 1999, and 2006 and 2011.

Ssebaggala also contested as an independent presidential candidate in the 2006 general election which he later dropped and joined the Kampala mayoral race.

He died on 26th September 2020 at the age of 72, with ambitions to contest for Kampala Lord Mayoral race.

7. Col Shaban Bantariza

The retired Colonel died on 27th October 2020 from COVID-19 at the age of 57.

He had served as the deputy director of the Uganda Media Centre and deputy government spokesperson, from June 2015 to the time of his death.

8. Dr. Abdulnoor Anas Kaliisa

He was a political analyst, Muslim Scholar and and Lecturer.

Dr. Anas Kaliisa, was also the founding chairman of the House of Zakat and Waqf Uganda, a non-profit organisation died on 4th November 2020.

9. Rehemah Watongola

The legislator representing Kamuli municipality, succumbed to COVID-19 on 14th November, 2020.

10. Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte

The outspoken Muslim Sheikh, was the head of Dawa in Uganda. He died on 4th December, 2020.

11. Patrick Luganda

Luganda was journalist, environmentalist who spoke at regional and international conferences on climate.

He trained and mentored journalists in climate reporting and smart agriculture, but succumbed to COVID-19 on 16th December, 2020.

12. Freda Kase Mubanda Nanziri

The former Masaka Woman Member of Parliament died of COVID-19 from Agakhan Hospital, Nairobi on 16th December 2020.

She was contesting for the same position at the time of his death.

13. Robinah Ssentongo Nakasirye

The Kyotera district Woman legislator succumbed to COVID-19 on 18th December 2020.

14. Kirunda Kivejinja

The second deputy Prime Minister died of COVID-19 at the age of 85 on 19th December, 2020.

He had served as minister of internal Affairs and Minister of East African Affairs.