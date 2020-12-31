The Electoral Commission has started accrediting national and international Election Observers for the 2021 General Elections.

According to the Chairperson of the Accreditation Committee, who is also Deputy Chairperson, Electoral Commission, Hajat Aisha Lubega, the EC Accreditation Centre, based at Serena Kampala Hotel, was officially opened on 22nd December 2020, and will receive and process approved applications up to Monday 11th January 2021.

Section 16 (1) (a) of the Electoral Commission Act, gives the Commission powers to accredit representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, media and any other duly registered institutions to observe electoral activities.

At least forty-nine (49) national and international organisations, diplomatic missions and regional institutions have expressed interest in observing the elections, with the first category (Presidential and Parliamentary) scheduled for 14th January 2021.

Hajat Aisha clarified that the Accreditation Center will process applications for observation for the National Elections Results Tally Centre, as well as tally centers for Kampala Capital City, Wakiso and Mukono districts. Observers for other district tally centers across the country will be accredited by the respective District Returning Officers.

She also emphasized that accredited observers will have to comply with election observer guidelines and Code of Conduct issued by the Electoral Commission, and with the Government of Uganda and Ministry of Health measures against the spread of COVID-19.