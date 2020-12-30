The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been arrested in Kalangala Islands, according to the Party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya.

Rubongoya said Bobi Wine who had gone to Kalangala for his campaign meeting on Wednesday was arrested by security officers.

“Our Presidential candidate Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert has been arrested in Kalangala district by security officers.Many members of our campaign team too have been arrested and driven to an unknown destination,” he said in a Facebook post.

Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyagulanyi also noted,” Bobi Wine and team of over 90 people have been arrested in Kalangala Island.”