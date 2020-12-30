National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has accused his nemesis President Yoweri Museveni for holding campaigns in districts that were banned by the Electoral Commission in the disguise of launching government projects.

Last week,the Electoral Commission (EC) suspended campaign meetings in areas that were listed with the highest risks of spreading Covid-19. Such districts include; Mbarara, Kabarole, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo, Kampala and Tororo.

Despite the ban, President Museveni has of late been in districts such Wakiso commissioning different government projects.

Now, Bobi Wine blames EC for allowing Gen Museveni to continue holding campaign meetings in form of launching government projects. Bobi Wine alludes that there is no big difference between the two as long as people converge.

“Dictators and their lack of shame! Citing COVID-19, Mr Byabakama banned campaigns in districts with the highest number of voters and where we have loads and loads of support! Yet Gen. Museveni campaigns in those districts daily under the guise of launching government projects. Paid supporters gather to cheer him under police and SFC protection. At the end of each campaign event, the same young people paid to cheer the despot start fighting over the money promised and not paid! The lack of shame baffles me. Ugandans must-see Museveni for who he is and send him packing. It is only a matter of days,” Bobi Wine said through his Facebook page.