National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine has asked Uganda Police to stop taking Ugandans for granted by lying to them on what killed his bodyguard Frank Kalibala Ssenteza.

According to NUP, Ssenteza was killed by a military vehicle which ran over him on Sunday at Busega roundabout, however, these allegations were refuted by the army spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso alluding that the deceased met his death when he fell off a running car.

After being laid to rest on Monday, Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson claimed they wanted to carry out a solid investigation on the cause of Ssenteza’s death and they wanted to start with the postmortem which was meant to be done at Mulago Hospital but NUP members diverted the ambulance which was bringing the body to their headquarters in Kamwokya for the vigil.

“Yesterday 27.12.2020, the body of the victim was released with post mortem forms, by Rubaga Hospital to close relatives and NUP members for them to transfer the body to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem analysis. Unfortunately, they diverted the Ambulance and the body of the victim to the NUP offices in Kamwokya, where a vigil was held.The body was thereafter, transferred to the deceased’s ancestral home in Kalungu Villa Road, for burial. Several engagements with the family including Major General Elly Kayanja granted permission for a post mortem examination to be carried out in Masaka. Our team of pathologists flew by chopper to Masaka to conduct a joint postmortem analysis with family doctors, to help classify the cause of death and the nature of injuries.Despite clearance from the family, several NUP supporters who were aggressive blocked police efforts to have the body of the deceased examined by a joint team of medical experts. They proceeded to bury the victim, without postmortem examination. We are disturbed by the conduct of these supporters in blocking the postmortem examination,” Enanga said.

“We have now started the process of obtaining a court order to exhume the body of the victim for post mortem analysis, to classify the cause of death and the nature of injuries.”

However in response to Enanga’s claim, Bobi Wine disclosed that the cause of their comrade’s death was identified by the doctors at Rubaga Hospital where they had taken him for the treatment. He added that nobody refused police to conduct a postmortem on the body of Ssenteza.

On top of that, he also said that the X-ray photos which were taken at Rubaga hospital clearly showed that Ssentaza’s skull had several fractures which could not be sustained by just a mere falling off the speeding car as it was alleged by Brig Byekwaso.

Here is Bobi Wine’s full statement:

I have just read a thoughtless statement by the police claiming that our supporters blocked them from doing a postmortem on the body of our late comrade Frank! Last night, the UPDF spokesperson in yet another blatant lack of shame claimed that our brother met his death, having fallen off a speeding vehicle.

I am glad that Ugandans have refused to believe these unfortunate falsehoods by a desperate regime. They commit heinous crimes and then try to cover up!

To set the record straight, this is the medical certificate of cause of death issued by Lubaga hospital yesterday! Also, these are the x-ray images showing how the skull of comrade Frank was severely fractured. The doctors indicated that there is nothing they could do to save his life because the damage was great. How shameless can someone be to say that the deceased sustained such grave injuries from falling off a car?

Also, we did not at all refuse to take the body to Mulago hospital as claimed by the police! Far from that, the body was released so we take it for burial. We agreed with the family to use one hour to pray for him at our headquarters in Kamwokya before proceeding to his ancestral home! The police must stop taking Ugandans for fools!

Anyway, the dictatorships of the past and the present have always tried to cover up their wickedness. When Bishop Luwum was murdered, the Amin regime claimed he died in an accident. Such lies never last.

Rest in power Frank!,