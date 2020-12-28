Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi has been rushed in the hospital in critical condition after being pepper sprayed in eyes by an officer known as Abraham Asiimwe.

Mulindwa Walid Lubega the FDC National Chairman of the Youth League who is on the campaign trail of Amuriat told this website that on Monday, the presidential candidate was supposed to hold his campaigns in Bukedea and Mbale districts, however, while on their way in Bugiri district at a place called Muwayo, they met a very big roadblock.

“When we engaged with the officers who were manning the roadblock they told us that they were implementing the new regulations that were issued out by the Electoral Commission, that is to say banning campaign meetings in districts with high risks of Covid-19. As we were explaining to them, all of the sudden afande Abraham Assimwe asked to see our president (Amuriat) and Amuriat lowered down the mirror to talk to him. As soon as the mirror was down than Assimwe paper sprayed him directly in the eyes. This pepper spray seems to be different from the usual ones because after spraying him, immediately, Amuriat went unconscious,” Lubega noted.

Currently, Amuriat is in a private hospital in Bugiri district called Fastline medical centre.

According to Lubega he is still unconscious.