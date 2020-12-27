The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has distanced itself from the death of Ssenteza Frank, one of Bobi Wine’s personal bodyguards.

Ssenteza was on Sunday afternoon allegedly knocked dead by a military truck registration number H4DF 2382 in Busega as Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi and team drove from Masaka to Kampala.

The Kyadondo East MP cut short his campaign trail to Lwengo district after security operatives shot and injured Ghetto Media journalist Ashraf Kasirye. And on their way to Kampala, Ssenteza met his death.

“What a sad day . Ssenteza Frank, a personal bodyguard to Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert has been deliberately knocked dead by a military truck No. H4DF 2382 in Busega as we drove from Masaka to Kampala to get further treatment for Kasirye Ashraf, a journalist working with Ghetto media who was shot in the head by police as we headed to Lwengo for our campaigns.Rest In Peace Comrade,” National Unity Platform posted on its Facebook page.

Also Bobi Wine said, “I regret to announce the death of our security team member Mr Francis Senteza Kalibala also known as Frank. Francis was run over by a military police patrol truck Number H4DF 2382 which had blocked us in Busega as we were taking comrade Kasirye Ashraf for emergency medical attention in Rubaga hospital.Francis passed away a few minutes ago at Rubaga hospital. May your life never perish in vain brother. Rest in peace. A very sad day!”

However, according to UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, Ssenteza was not knocked dead by their military Police Vehicle as alleged by some people.

Brig Byekwaso says the deceased instead fell off a speeding Car registration number UPF 850Z.

“UPDF would like to clarify that the late Senteza Frank a @NUP_Ug candidate close protection person was not knocked by a Military Police Vehicle as purported, but rather fell off a speeding Car Reg No UBF 850z (Drone) he tried to jump to but fell off,” Brig Byekwaso tweeted.