Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s personal bodyguard has been knocked dead by a military truck.

Ssenteza Frank was knocked dead on Sunday by a military truck registration number H4DF 2382 in Besega as Bobi Wine and team drove from Masaka to Kampala.

The Kyadondo East MP cut short his campaign trail to Lwengo district after security operatives shot and injured Ghetto Media journalist Ashraf Kasirye.

“What a sad day 😭. Ssenteza Frank, a personal bodyguard to Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert has been deliberately knocked dead by a military truck No. H4DF 2382 in Busega as we drove from Masaka to Kampala to get further treatment for Kasirye Ashraf, a journalist working with Ghetto media who was shot in the head by police as we headed to Lwengo for our campaigns.Rest In Peace Comrade,” National Unity Platform posted on its Facebook page.

Ssenteza’s friends and NUP comrades have since mourned the deceased.

Nubian Li said,” Gone too soon bro! Your only crime was escorting a friend to hospital. A true revolutionary! Rest in peace Frank Ssenteza.”

Bobi Wine said, “I regret to announce the death of our security team member Mr Francis Senteza Kalibala also known as Frank. Francis was run over by a military police patrol truck Number H4DF 2382 which had blocked us in Busega as we were taking comrade Kasirye Ashraf for emergency medical attention in Rubaga hospital.Francis passed away a few minutes ago at Rubaga hospital. May your life never perish in vain brother. Rest in peace. A very sad day!”

David Lewis Rubongoya stated, “What a day!!!Your life has been cut short because you dared to dream and to work for a better country. You found a family in NUP and worked hard each day to keep all of us safe. As you embark on this long journey to meet your ancestors, may your death and the death of many other comrades, be a seed that will grow and bring hope in this state of hopelessness.Rest in power comrade. Till we meet again. “