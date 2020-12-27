Meeting Ezera Gabula for the first time, one would probably mistake him for one of the less fortunate creations of God in this country. However, dare not lend him your eyes if you are the type that believes in judging books by their covers.

A rare opportunity with our reporter would shockingly reveal the unbelievable about this differently molded social genius from the East.

Seated among the front seats at the launch of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vote protection team on Wednesday 16, December at his political office in Kyambogo, one would not have missed the shortest man among hundreds as he occasionally stepped off his seat to jubilantly dance each time a ‘Tubonga naawe, or Mayinja’s ‘Akalulo kako Mzee’ were played by the DJ who too seemed like he never wanted to stop enjoying the unique dance moves of the giant ambitioned lion of Iganga.

It’s such attention that enticed our very curious reporter to hop forward with a request for an interview from Gabula which he gladly accepted without any objection.

WHO IS GABULA?

Gabula was born on 26/12/1976 in Kigulu North Iganga district.He holds a diploma in Public Administration.

When it comes to the local politics of Iganga District, He is not a new face having served for three terms consecutively at the district council.

He has also served as a Secretary for Production,Works and currently as the District Vice Chairman.

He is also a volunteer mobiliser for the NRM party under the Office of the National Party Chairman. Prior to joining politics,he worked at the Serere National Research Institute for six years.

Gabula is the man carrying the ruling party’s flag for the position of Chairperson LCV Iganga District.

To emerge winner, Gabula had to overcome three other physically well built contestants namely; Sinani Waguma Wakinankaali, Paul Luganda and Peter Ndizaawa.

Even though he managed to overwhelmingly defeat his rivals, they would not find it easy that Gabula, a physically less endowed, had humiliated them to that point.

Right from the start of the campaigning process, my opponents would call me all sorts of infuriating names in description of my physical handicaps. At some points, one candidate would stand at a public gathering and ask voters to advise me to stand for positions reserved for the disabled. It was painful but all i resorted to was to preach a message of unity and development which the people of Iganga gladly and overwhelmingly accepted.” He narrates.

OTHER CHALLENGES

Despite coming out on top of all the other three contenders, Gabula notes that he was still the economically/ financially most handicapped. He says that being a mere district Councillor who treasured transparency above anything else, there was nothing to save for the process to match the fat purses used by his opponents.

He further explains that the size of the district alone was another specific challenge to him especially given a combination of his financial and physical disabilities. With a scientific mode of campaigns held, it meant that there would be a bigger workload since mass rallies were outlawed which in turn meant more expenses.

“The order by the party chairman to let anybody participate in the process nearly cost me the flag.” Gabula say.

Having been an outspoken defender of the NRM government at the various fora as a media panelist under the office of national Party Chairman, Gabula says he became an easy target for opposition supporters who saw the President’s directive as an opportunity to take revenge against him. He however survived due to the fact that his popularity was way beyond the abilities of his saboteurs.

With elections slated for next month, just over two weeks, Gabula is confident his party will still get a resounding victory although he calls for more to be done in delivering on the unfulfilled promises made by the regime to the people of Iganga.