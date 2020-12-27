Police are holding about 329 people arrested during its Christmas operations.

In Katwe, Police arrested 147 people while in Kira 182 were netted.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the suspects in Katwe were found in various bars like Happy Boyz Namasuba, New Best Hotel Nateete and many others.

“The suspects were found operating against the Ministry of Health guidlines and violating the curfew as well,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Sunday.

“They are currently held at Katwe Police on allegations of engaging in a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act and will appear in court on Monday 28/12/2020.”

On the other hand, Kira Division also held operations in different areas of their responsibility and arrested 182 people.

These were found flouting guidlines from the Ministry of Health. We warn bar owners that operations to enforce guidelines against the spread of Coronavirus are on and those found operating bars in contravention of the fight against COVID-19 will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the police mouthpiece noted.