By Steven Kintu

Police in Mukono are investigating a case of possession of government stores and illegal possession of firearms.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, police got Intelligence information that they were individuals with guns at Royal Guest house situated at kikooza belonging to Nakato Faridah which prompted them to immediately deploy a team of police officers to verify the information.

Search was conducted and three guns were recovered in a room occupied by Gangira Jamiru the manager of Royal Guest House and three suspects by names of Gangira Jamiru, Niweharez, and Nalumu Hellen were arrested to assist in the investigation.

This was during a joint security operation by police and the army.