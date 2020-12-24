Human rights Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo has on Thursday been remanded to Police custody until 28th December, 2020.

On Wednesday, Opiyo who is the Executive Director of Chapter Four Uganda appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with money laundering.

Prosecution alleges that on October 8th, 2020, ABSA Bank at Garden City acquired USD 340,000 through an account number 6004078045 in the names of Chapter Four Uganda, knowing that the funds were proceeds of crime.

The Chief Magistrate, Douglas Singiza, denied the lawyer bail arguing that he has no jurisdiction to hear his case.

Opiyo’s case file has been forwarded to the Anti-corruption Court.

Opiyo was arrested on Tuesday by security operatives. He was picked from Lamaro restaurant located in Kamwokya, handcuffed and taken to Police.

He arrested by a Joint Task team of Security and Financial Intelligence, on allegations of money laundering and related malicious acts.

“The investigations are progressing well and any new developments will be communicated in due course. He remains in our custody at the Special Investigations Division,” Police said in a statement on Tuesday.