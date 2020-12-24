The NRM presidential flag bearer, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked the people of Masaka to vote for the party flag bearers at all levels so as to consolidate the gains achieved in the past 34 years since 1986.

Museveni who was meeting party leaders, flag bearers and youth leaders from the Greater Masaka districts of Masaka, Sembabule, Bukomansimbi, Kalangala, Kalungu, Lwengo and Masaka City at Masaka Liberation Square first asked the audience to observe a minute of silence for Ugandans and more so leaders who have died of the deadly Coronavirus.

The President used this opportunity to remind the public of the danger posed by the virus before asking that everyone keeps safe from contracting Covid-19.

The NRM presidential candidate told the scientific meeting that there is need for everyone to clearly understand the NRM ideology and strategy to be able to understand its achievements.

“Everyone must understand what led other government in Uganda before the NRM came to power to fail. We now have tarmacked roads but some people never thought this would happen.

When we came, we found the country had scarcity of goods and now we have a surplus. Our economy is $40 million from $5million in 1986. The economy has not only recovered but also grown,” he said.

Museveni said whereas many people are worried over the high unemployment levels, he is assured of upcoming jobs from the various industrial parks that government is setting up in the various zones around the country that he said will have factories that will provide jobs to youths.

“If you follow our NRM advice, you will know that the problem of unemployment will be solved. For example Mbale industrial park alone will create more jobs than all government primary schools in Uganda. You need to tell this story to our people or else they will keep worrying because they don’t know where we are headed,”Museveni told the meeting.

He reminded the party leaders and flag bearers that a lot has been achieved in the last 34 years because of wisdom and not strength applied by the NRM, adding that this ideology and strategy is the best for Africa and Uganda since it has been tested and has worked where others failed.

The NRM presidential candidate implored the party leaders to always put into practice Pan Africanism as one of the ways to develop the country but also to provide market for the goods produced by Uganda.

“Tribes and religions will not solve our problems but the integration of Uganda and East Africa will do. Explain this to our people,” he added.