By Steven Kintu

The Executive Director, Chapter Four Nicholas Opiyo has been arrested and still detained at an unknown location.

Opiyo was arrested on Tuesday from Lamaro restaurant in Kamokya, by security who took him to an unknown destination.

When contacted, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said he was unaware but promised to find out about his arrest.

The Executive Director Centre for Constitutional Governance Sarah Bireete said that the fraternity of Civil Society Organizations are meeting at the police headquarters to find out about Opiyo’s arrest.

Opiyo was among the lawyers representing the two non-profit organizations NGO Forum and Uganda Women’s Network whose accounts were frozen on accusations of funding terrorism and the recent #FreeBobiWine protests.