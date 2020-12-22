By Steven Kintu

Mukono North parliamentary aspirant, Abdallah Kiwanuka has suspended his campaigns over torture meted on him and his supporters by security, under the influence of the opponent.

Kiwanuka is the National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearer for Mukono North.

He accuses the area MP who doubles as state minister for water Ronald Kibuule for using army and police officers to mistreat him.

Kiwanuka cited the recent attack last Saturday where he claims security operatives attacked him in Katogo, Nama Sub County and injured many of his supporters.

Another attack he says was at his home where they arrested some of his supporters, and taken to Kibuule’s home in Mbalala where they were tortured.

“I’m not going to hold any rally until the electoral commission sermons Kibuule to prevail over him, until the army and police officers he uses to torture my supporters have been withdrawn,” Kiwanuka stated.

“On 27th November, Kibuule came to my home in Buntaba with that taxi UAK, some numbers of the licence plate covered because they knew they were going into criminal activities, but we reported that car to police,” Kiwanuka said while vowing to also petition the electoral commission and courts of law.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango on the latest incident in Katoogo said that investigations into assault, defacing of posters and malicious damage by Kiwanuka’s supporters are underway.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon 22nd December 2020 incident, said that Kiwanuka held a rally without observing the Standard Operating Procedures, attended by more than 200 and went past the official campaign time.

Kibuule has also refuted the claims but accused Kiwanuka and his supporters for beating up people and looting in the Katogo fracas, on Saturday.

When contacted, about the alleged misconduct of army officers, the Army spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso asked the victims to open up cases against individuals.

“I haven’t heard about it, but they can open up cases on those individual officer…” Brig Byekwaso said on the phone.