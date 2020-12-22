Senior Presidential Advisor on Military matters Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso has revealed that if they wanted the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi killed, he would have not dead by now but the NRM government does not kill its citizens.

On several occasions, some government critics have always claimed that the regime wants to kill Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine.

However, appearing on UBC TV on Tuesday, Gen Nalweyiso said if government had any intention to kill Bobi Wine, it would have done so in 2018 during the Arua fracas, when his supporters allegedly threw stones at the motorcade of President Yoweri Museveni.

“If I, Gen Nalweyiso was to be arrested, my people or even my fellow tribesmen the Baganda are not supposed to protest, and I would urge them not to protest because this government does not kill people in custody,”said the highest ranking female military officer in Uganda.

“There is no chance that government is going to arrest Kyagulanyi and kill him. If we wanted to kill Kyagulanyi, we would have killed him in Arua,” she added.

Gen Nalweyiso further noted that instead of resorting to riots like kyagulanyi and his supporters did last month following his arrest, they should focus on peacefully seeking the presidential mandate without being violent.

“I have been with this president in the bush since 1981. A child that we raised and brought to where he is today, and he goes and throws a paver at a person we have been protecting from when we were in the bush? He would have died then; in fact, I was among the people who thought that Kyagulanyi would have died on that day. But if he survived and we protected him until today when he is campaigning, and then we arrest him and you want to go and loot and burn people’s property… we are not going to allow that.

“We want them to come into leadership without touching anybody’s hard earned property. If they win, the President will hand them the constitution and get in his car and drive off to Rwakitura.”