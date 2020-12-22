President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has told NRM leaders to take their roles in politics seriously. The ruling party presidential candidate was Monday afternoon speaking to leaders from the Greater Mubende districts of Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, Mityana, Kassanda and Mubende at the Mayor’s gardens in Mubende town council. Mr Museveni launched his central region scientific campaign trail.

“Politics is not playing around. When you handle the country badly, you can plunge it into problems. Those who want to play should find other things to play around with and not politics. Uganda had become ungovernable but when NRM came to power, we stopped the chaos which was here,” he noted, adding that politics is not for everyone to try out. He said the wise decisions made by the NRM have managed to keep the country united and secure.

Museveni, kick started his central region tour with commissioning of the 170km Mubende-Kakumiro-Kibaale-Kagadi road.

The NRM presidential candidate who was speaking in Luganda throughout the meeting, resounded a warning to the country that the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Uganda was getting out of hand and the number of deaths continues to increase due to recklessness of Ugandans whom he said have failed to listen to government advice.

“I warned you about Coronavirus but others accused me of interfering with their peace. Now see we have lost five MPs including Kivejinja and our good Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata,” Mr Museveni said. He added: “In America, over 300,000 people have died. You can get people in Kiboga and the population in Kyankwanzi to know the people who have died of Coronavirus in America.”

The President said that because of strict measures, Uganda has been able to maintain the deaths at a lower level of not more than 200, adding that because government has funds, it can test and also offer treatment to the sick.

The President also emphasized the need for commercial production as one of the ways to help fight poverty but also regional integration as one of the ways to create market for Uganda’s surplus goods like sugar and maize.

Speaking to youth leaders separately, the NRM presidential candidate warned that they should never join politics because of money but rather out of love to serve their country.

“Don’t make politics your livelihood project. You should know that politics is a voluntary service. I have been in politics for 60 years but it is not my livelihood. Everyone should have something they do to earn a living,” he told the NRM youth leaders.

The President noted that through the Youth Livelihood Program, youth fund and Emyooga, government’s aim is supporting youths have their own ways of creating jobs and earn a living, other than focusing on politics.