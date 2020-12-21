Steven Kintu

Police in Kween is investigating murder by shooting of a 36 year old man, who was reportedly killed by a Karamojong warrior.

The deceased Byaruhanga Fred was a herdsman at Chemutela Milton’s home Chepsukunya Town council.

It’s suspected the suspect wanted to steal cattle from the deceased.

The Sipi region police spokesperson Fred mark Chesung has thus advised the public be extra vigilant in the festive season and report to police any incidents of crime.

Chesung says that no arrest been effected but the hunt is on.

Police say this was the second person shot dead similarly, in kween district.