Maj Gen Paul Lokech has officially taken over as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Gen Lokech officially asumed office on Monday.

Lokech, who had been on a special assignment was last week, appointed DIGP by President Yoweri Museveni replacing Maj Gen.Muzeeyi Sabiiti.

Last Friday, Gen Lokech was vetted by Parliament Appointments Committee headed by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

According to some of the MPs on the committee, Lokech gave an account of the operations he has led and how he had come to fix some of the issues in the police force.