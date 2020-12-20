The Resident District Commissioner for Sheema District Frank Besigye Kyereere has sued the local council leadership development group demanding at least Shs 210,000 which he says was meant to cater for the burial of his late father,who was a member.

Kyereere is a resident of Nyakahanga Village, Nyarurambi parish,Rwamucucu Parish in Rukiga District.

It’s alleged that the village group (Nyakahanga Twezikye group) chose not to take care of his father’s burial after the RDC defaulted to pay Monthly fees of Shs 1,000 for three years in a row.

According to the constitution of the group, every Member pays a monthly subscription of Shs 1,000 and anyone who fails to do so for at least three months,he ceases to become a member.

In this case,the RDC had failed to subscribe for three years,and therefore wasn’t a member anymore.

According to Allen Kyomuhangyi the chairperson of the Nyakahanga Twezikye group, members who lose their loved ones get Shs 210,000, catering services and a condolence cash of Shs 20,000 which the RDC missed because he wasn’t a member.

Speaking our reporter, RDC Kyereere said he sued the group at local council one and lost the case , before he appealed in local council two Court where he won.

” I was refunded Shs 78,500 After winning them while my mother was paid Shs 230,000. I’m happy that I won the Case,” Kyereere said.

One of the group members said,”The RDC should have been an example as the RDC. How could he fail to raise Shs 1,000…it’s shame.”