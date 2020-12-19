The Rubanda East Member of Parliament Henry Musasizi Ariganyira has urged NRM Campaign Agents in Bubare Sub County, Rubanda District to remain resilient but also embrace Reconciliation as the only way to defeat electoral violence .

Musasizi also the NRM Chairperson Rubanda District was commissioning village Campaign teams in Bushura and Kagarama parishes on Thursday.

Bubare Subcounty is so far the most affected in regard to electoral violence that followed NRM Controversial elections in Rubanda East Constituency. The violence erupted after he was announced the winner of the election in which he defeated Mr. Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema according to the results declared on 5th September 2020.

Biryabarema who is also the Rubanda District LC. 5 Chairperson petitioned the NRM Elections Tribunal citing irregularities , but again Musasizi was announced the winner on the 9th of October 2020.

Musasizi explained that he decided to launch the Campaigns in Bubare Subcounty because he badly needed to encourage his supporters who have faced great persecution in the area since the NRM election. He said the violence was caused by too much excitement of Biryabarema’s supporters who celebrated before they listened to results of other subcounties like Hamurwa and Nyamweru subcounty.

Musaiszi also denied claims that he had stolen Biryabarema’s victory by narrating events that led to his victory. Instead, Musasizi claimed Biryabarema had attempted to present fake declaration forms in his favour to the NRM Elections Tribunal.

In the campaign meetings. Musasizi handed over President Museveni’s Campaign posters and copies of the NRM Manifesto to the LC1 Chairpersons who are leading the village door to door Campaigns.