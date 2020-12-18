Kyotera District Woman Member of Parliament Robina Ssentongo Nakasirye has succumbed to Covid-19.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said the MP “passed on this (Friday) morning after contracting and suffering from Covid19,” adding that the House would observed a moment of silence in her honour.

Ssentongo becomes the third MP to succumb to Covid19 after Kamuli Municipality’s Rehema Watongola and Pallisa District’s Faith Alupo.

The 59 old legislator was among the Democratic Party (DP) members who quit Uganda’s oldest political party a few months ago to join Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP).