By Steven Kintu

Ugandan North America Association, UNAA have pledged to work with any government which will assume power after the 2021 general elections.

Uganda is set for presidential and parliamentary polls on 14th January 2020 amid tensions.

UNAA president Henrietta Wamala said that the association will maintain objectivity and keep pushing for interests of Ugandans in the diaspora, which calls for coordination with the government.

‘My members have a stand but as a leader I have to be objective by making sure that I listen to all voices, I cannot take one side and ignore the other, that’s what leaders do’ Wamala said while appearing on NTV Uganda’s Morning @ NTV.

She added ’One of our objectives in UNAA is to provide advice or counsel to relevant government on policies that affect us, regardless of who is sitting in the presidential sit in Uganda’

Wamala said that UNNAA is a non-profit organization under the US laws which cannot participate in any partisan politics.

Most Ugandans in the diaspora have however expressed support to NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, and are perceived as pro-Bobi Wine by the government.

In the same interview with Andrew Kyamagero, Wamala also asked presidential candidates to guide supporters in observance of SOPs against COVID-19 pandemic.

She said people should wear face masks because the pandemic is real.