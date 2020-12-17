President Yoweri Museveni also the Commander in Chief of the armed forces on Wednesday reappointed First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the Commander for Special Forces Command (SFC).

SFC is a specialized component of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), responsible for the security of the President of Uganda as well as carrying out special missions in support of national military objectives.

Before being appointed to the position, Gen Muhoozi served as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations.

“Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is appointed Commandant of SFC but will retain his appointment as Senior Presidential Advisor handling the security issue he has been handling,” President Museveni said on Wednesday.

Who is Gen Muhoozi?

Born on April 24, 1974 in Dar Salaam Tanzania, Muhoozi is the first son of President Yoweri Museveni and Janet Museveni,the Minister of Education and Sports.

As a child, Muhoozi attended schools in Tanzania, Mount Kenya Academy in Nyeri Kenya and Sweden. After his father became President , he attended Kampala Parents School, King’s College Budo for a while and St. Mary’s College Kisubi.

He was later admitted to Egyptian Military Academy where he took both the company and battalion commanders courses. Upon his return to Uganda from Sandhurst in 2000, Muhoozi was assigned to the Presidential Protection Unit as a second lieutenant. In 2001, he was promoted to the rank of major in the army.

As a major, he became a brigade commander in the Presidential Guard Brigade.

He also attended the Kalama Armoured Warfare Training School, in Kabamba, Mubende District. In 2007 he was admitted to a one-year course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, graduating in June 2008. Following that, he successfully completed the Executive National Security Programme at the South African National Defence College.

Following his graduation from Fort Leavenworth in 2008, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and appointed Commander of the Special Forces Group in UPDF. On 16 May 2016 he was promoted to the rank of major general by the President.

Museveni moved Muhoozi to the post of Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations on 10 January 2017.

The General is married to Charlotte Nankunda Kutesa and the couple has three children together.