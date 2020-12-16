On Wednesday, President Yoweri Museveni made changes in Uganda’s top security, where he reappointed his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba back to Special Forces Command as the top commander.

He also relieved his trusted top officer Maj Gen Sabiti Muzeyi duties of deputy police chief. Muzeyi is Museveni’s blue-eyed boy who unfortunately has not blossomed in the police as he did in the army.

Muzeyi was replaced by a battle-hardened Brig Gen Paul Lokech. Lokech has fought some of the hardest wars including in Somalia where he won accolades as a commander who leads from the front. His appointment in police is one of the many recent appointments he has got since he made his name in Mogadishu. Museveni might be looking at Lokech’s success in fighting urban terrorism in Mogadishu, as a useful experience ahead January 14 elections.

In the reshuffle communique, Museveni unusually attached two important messages for the appointees. He could also have expressly said the reason he relieved Sabiti of his duties.

Mr Museveni said there was a group of people who planned to oust him from power, and the situation was only saved by the military.

In the eventful failure of the insurrection, Museveni thanked the military for averting the situation.

“I congratulate the updf for defeating the insurrection that traitors with their foreign backers, attempted to stage a few weeks back.”

He went ahead and said the police failed to do its job of protecting lives and property. He said if anyone in police fails to do so, should leave the police immediately.

“The police force must be made to do its duty of defending Ugandans from lawlessness, threat to life and property, any police person who does not do this, must leave the police. There are thousands ready to replace them.”