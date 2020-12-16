By Ivan Kintu

Former Masaka District woman Member of Parliament, Freda Kase Mubanda has died.

Mubanda died last night at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi Kenya where she has been undergoing treatment.

The shocking news of her death has been confirmed by his chief campaigning manager Ntuwa Gerald who says burial arrangements are underway.

It’s alleged that the late Mbanda was last month flown to Nairobi after getting breathing problems.

She was first admitted at a private medical facility in Kampala after she developed cough and flue and when the condition worsened was referred to Agahkhan hospital in Nairobi, where she breathed her last.

“Mubanda was taken to Aghakan hospital after her condition worsened and we had started believing that maybe she had contracted Covid19 though after the first tests she had tested negative for the virus.” a close family member who preferred anonymity stated through a phone interview.

Mubanda was also the NRM party flag bearer in the Masaka district woman Member of Parliament race.

Masaka NRM region administrative secretary hajj umar ssebulime has described her death as a great blow.