The government of Uganda has lifted a ban on entertainment concerts.

In March this year, President Yoweri Museveni suspended among others entertainment shows in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19.

However, after almost 9 months, government has decided to lift the ban on condition that they will be conducted in gazetted open spaces from 7am-7pm.

The shows will commence this Saturday 19th, December, 2020.

Mr Okello: I am therefore happy to announce that our sector (Arts and Culture) has now been opened to operate but with strict observance of the @MinofHealthUG COVID-19 guidelines & SOPs. #UNCCPresser

Visit https://t.co/jDilhWVpHp & download the guild lines.

Government’s move follows the controversial arrest of Nigerian artistes Omah Lay and Tems who staged an illegal music in Uganda over the weekend amid Covid-19 restrictions on the entertainment industry.

The duo were charged with negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

They were remanded to Kitalya and Kigo prisons till 16 December only for government to drop their charges on Tuesday and set them free.