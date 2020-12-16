The government of Uganda has lifted a ban on entertainment concerts.
In March this year, President Yoweri Museveni suspended among others entertainment shows in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19.
However, after almost 9 months, government has decided to lift the ban on condition that they will be conducted in gazetted open spaces from 7am-7pm.
The shows will commence this Saturday 19th, December, 2020.
Mr Okello: I am therefore happy to announce that our sector (Arts and Culture) has now been opened to operate but with strict observance of the @MinofHealthUG COVID-19 guidelines & SOPs. #UNCCPresser
Visit https://t.co/jDilhWVpHp & download the guild lines. #UNCCPresser pic.twitter.com/mneYGJV2uu
— Uganda Media Centre (@UgandaMediaCent) December 16, 2020
Government’s move follows the controversial arrest of Nigerian artistes Omah Lay and Tems who staged an illegal music in Uganda over the weekend amid Covid-19 restrictions on the entertainment industry.
The duo were charged with negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.
They were remanded to Kitalya and Kigo prisons till 16 December only for government to drop their charges on Tuesday and set them free.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com