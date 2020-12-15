Government through Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has written to Google requesting the search giant to block all Ugandan YouTube channels that misrepresent facts in a manner that is likely to mislead the public.

The channels in question are National Unity Platform (NUP) leaning online platforms.

According to UCC, these channels contain extremist or anarchic messages that are likely to incite violence against sections of the public on account of their tribe and political opinions.

“The Commission is in receipt of complaints from stakeholders including the Minister of Internal Affairs (as Chairperson of the National Security Council), the Uganda Police Force and has also observed that communication services, platforms and networks, including YouTube, are being used to publish, disseminate, and/or broadcast content that, contrary to Uganda Communications Act of 2013 and Regulation 8(2) of the Uganda Communications (Content Regulations 2019),” a letter dated December 9, 2020 that UCC sent to the CEO of Google in the USA reads in part.

UCC said further added that these channels “may compromise national security and cause economic sabotage”.

The highlighted channels include; Ghetto TV, TMO Online, Lumbuye Fred, Trending Channel Ug, Uganda Yaffe, Uganda News Updates, Busesa Media Updates, Uganda Empya, Map Mediya TV, KK TV, Ekyooto TV, Namungo Media, JB Muwonge and Bobi Wine 2021.