President Yoweri Museveni has rallied youth from Kigezi region to embrace agriculture, saying it’s far paying than the white collar jobs that they love to seek.

While meeting youth leaders from Kigezi at his home in Rwakitura on Sunday evening, President Museveni said youths move from town to town searching for jobs that pay them only peanuts, leaving agriculture that pays a lot.

“They will move from office to office with their qualifications seeking for office jobs, which aren’t paying, seeking to be mere secretaries….. The real jobs are in factories, ICT, services etc,” Museveni said.

According to Museveni, the government of Uganda employs at least 48,000 public servants which can’t absorb all Ugandans.

Museveni is scheduled to wrap up his scientific campaigns in Kigezi with a series of engagements in Rukungiri district on Monday.