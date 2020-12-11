”Leverage digital platforms for covid-19 Small and Medium Enterprise recovery and economic transformation,” said Mr Arnold Bareba. Mr Bareba is the Manager Projects in the Rural Communications Development Fund at the Uganda Communications Commission.

Mr Bareba made this strong sentiment while addressing a digital skilling webinar with Facebook held at Innovation Village in Ntinda whose purpose is to help the Private Sector, & Startups to share experiences & learn how digital platforms play a key role in their recovery.

Uganda Communications Commission was established to implement the provisions of The UCC Act 2013 in accordance with the Laws of Uganda, with the principal goal of developing a modern communications Infrastructure in Uganda.

The primary mandate of UCC is to regulate the Communications sector, which includes Telecommunications, Broadcasting, radio communication, postal communications, data communication and infrastructure.

“We are happy to participate in the boost with facebook webinars because it is important that businesses owners know and control the content they churn out to their audiences. As a regulator, we help telecom operators upgrade their network and offer available and affordable

internet to business owners”, Mr Bareba added.

He encouraged participants to identify business constraints caused by Covid-19, & learn how to maneuver them through developing new strategies and business initiatives to survive the pandemic shock.

Facebook in collaboration with the Innovation Village launched the webinar series designed to help SMEs, in the tourism, hospitality, education, & micro businesses understand how to build back their resilience, through digital platforms.