The former executive director of the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), James Saka has passed on.

Saka is said to have died Wednesday at Mulago hospital where he had been admitted.

“It’s painful and sad for James. I am sad! My sincere condolences to his family, friends in the ICT sector and NITA Uganda,” Gender, labour, and social development Minister Frank Tumwebaze tweeted on Wednesday.

Saka retired from NITA-U in August this year after 10-year of service.