The State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has pinned the Kyotera District Police Commander Judith Akello for causing chaos that caused the death of one person.

Minister Kasolo has now asked Police to come out and apologize to him for tarnishing his reputation yet it was their District commander who ordered the shooting.

Last week, Minister Kasolo, who is seeking re-election as Kyotera County legislator in Kyotera District held a massive rally at Kalisizo playground which attracted a mammoth crowd thus violating guidelines set by the Electoral Commission (EC) and Ministry of Health as a way of controlling the spread of Covid-19 during campaigns.

At the same time his opponent John Paul Mpalanyi, a Democratic Party flag bearer also held a campaign rally in a place called Nakatoogo but his campaign was interrupted by Police and as a way of dispersing the crowd, police fired tear gas and live bullets in which one person died of an astray bullet. The leaders of Kyotera district blamed Kasolo for using police to shoot those people who were not supporting him.

On Monday, Kasolo was summoned by police to make a statement on the shooting and holding unlawful gathering which put people’s lives at risk of acquiring the deadly novel virus.

However, according to Minister Kasolo the allegations against him are being pushed by his rivals.

“I’m not the Police Commander. Kyotera DPC went with her officers in Nakatoogo village where my opponent was holding his campaign and tear gassed people and then live bullets from one of the Patrol cars and the DPC was on the same car. We have all the videos. So, whoever is blackmailing me on having a hand in this should come out and apologize and the first party is police, they should come out and apologize for speaking false statements against my name,” he said.

He also refused to apologize for the country for holding a mass gathering which exposed many of his electorate to the risk of getting Covid-19.