The Bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has tasked political leaders to promote peace and unity during the on-going campaigns ahead of 2021 general elections.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe appealed to politicians to stop the politics of do or die as if there is no tomorrow saying that there must be life after elections.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe made remarks on Sunday while ordaining 18 priests, reshuffling and retired priests at a colourful ceremony held at St Mathew’s Cathedral Kyamate Ntungamo Municipality.

Six priests were crowned canons including Rev Canon Loi Nankuda Ndebesa a wife to prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa a Makerere University Don, six full priests and six deacons and were posted in various parishes and four priests were retired.

He requested all those ordained to work with Christians to develop the parishes where they were posted.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe told the congregation that South Ankole Diocese has been selected to be a role model in farming by the church of Uganda saying that other dioceses will be coming to Ntungamo on fact finding mission on how the diocese has been able to be transformed through coffee farming.

The Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga assured the Bishop and public that the forthcoming elections will not be characterized by violence as it has been.

Karuhanga who is ANT flag bearer for Ntungamo Municipality noted the politics of violence should be stopped and urged people to shun politicians who are violent in nature.

The Ankole diocesan secretary Rev Adson Abaasa who led a three day retreat warned all who were ordained to be light whenever they will be posted.