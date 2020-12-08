Kamuli district Woman parliamentary candidate Salaamu Proscovia Musumba has spoken out on the trending social media reports that she is critically ill from the novel coronavirus along with her husband Isaac Musumba.

Reports had on Sunday claimed that the Forum for Democratic Change strong woman, along with her husband Isaac Musumba had been confined to a certain classified treatment centre with their conditions terribly worrying.

It was also claimed that Salaamu’s campaign aide, a one Gulalire Daniel was on his deathbed suffering from the same disease while the condition had failed Minister Musumba from attending President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to Kamuli late last week.

In response, Salaamu Musumba has outrightly trashed the allegations as false and deserving to be treated with due contempt.

Musumba affirmed that both her and Isaac were in perfect health, and that non of their family members has tested covid19 positive as claimed.

She however faulted her main political rival – Rebecca Kadaga for letting her team slip into this type of negative politics without guiding them to the right path.

Musumba who sounded a lot agitated in a telephone conversation with Watchdog Uganda said even if it was true that she and her Minister husband had contracted the virus disease, the celebrations she was seeing on social media from the rival camp would still be highly regrettable.

“It’s a pity we have reached to this point as a generation. Since when did we start celebrating the sickness and death of others! A we really safe? ” Musumba asked.

“This Covid-19 has become a common occurrence that needs no alarm whatsoever when someone gets it. I and my husband wouldn’t be the first nor the last to get it. We have already buried people and still have patients in all hospitals in the country. Why then should Salaamu become a topic? ” She continued.

The former Bugabula South MP who also served as District Chairperson for Kamuli between 2011 and 2016 has entangled Kamuli’s iron lady and Speaker of Parliament Rebecca in deadly contest for the District Woman MP slot.

Kadaga has represented the area since 1996, having been a Minister in Museveni’s post bush war government before being voted to participate in the 1995 Constitutional making process. On this, Musumba says the people need to have a different breed of leadership after over 30 years seeing the same face.