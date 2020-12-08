The Chief of Defence Forces, General David Muhoozi has welcomed the Faculty and Participants from the National Defence College (NDC) Kenya at the ministry of Defence and Veteran affairs headquarters-Mbuya. The team was led by Lt Gen Adan Mulatap, who are on a study tour in Uganda.

Addressing the delegation on Monday, Gen David Muhoozi thanked the delegation for having chosen Uganda as their study destination.

He emphasized the strategic importance of the training program which enables participants to see the world from a wider angle.

He said that Uganda and Kenya have a lot in common as neighbors and strategic friends and encouraged the delegation to make the most out of their stay in Uganda by visiting various places of their interest. “You come at a time with very many dynamics, opportunities and trends. Use this time to understand our perspective on the trends and issues that bind us together.” Gen. Muhoozi said.

The Chief of Defence Forces also noted that Uganda is in the final phase of establishing a National Defence College in Uganda and thus the NDC-Kenya is a benchmark for this project by drawing from the National Defence College Kenya Alumni.

In his remarks, the head of the Kenyan delegation Lt. Gen Adan Mulata thanked the Chief of Defence Forces and the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces Leadership for the warm welcome and the richness of the program that concentrated on the general security, economic and geopolitical issues in Uganda.

He further thanked the UPDF for the vital role in combating terrorism threats in the region and being a champion in each and every regional aspects and activities.

He said; “We are proud of you and want to congratulate you for being part of the pacified Uganda and regional security.” He noted that such engagements strengthen the bilateral relationship between the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces and the Kenya Defence Forces.

The function was also attended by the Chief of Personnel and Administration, Maj. Gen George Igumba, the Chief Political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, the Defence Spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso and a number of UPDF senior officers.