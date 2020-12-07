Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has declared unopposed for Buyanja County Parliamentary seat after his rival stepped down from the race.

Kasaija has been declared unopposed by the Kibaale electoral district returning officer Ipeto Aggrey James.

“I Ipeto Aggrey James being the returning officer Kibaale Electorate district, in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act, section 19A 2005 (as amended) hereby declare Hon Matia Kasaija (NRM) elected unopposed as directly elected Member of Parliament for Buyanja County in Kibaale electoral district,” Ipeto said in a letter dated 7 December, 2020.

Besides Kasaija, already 11 members of the NRM have sailed through to the 11th parliament unopposed. These include; Frank Tumwebaze (Kibale County East), Pius Wakabi (Bugahya County), Emily Kugonza (Buyanja East), Enock Nyongwe (Nakaseke), Semwanga Gyavira (Buyamba County), Hillary Lokwang (Ik County), Jackson Karugaba Kafuzi (Kyaka County), Among Anita (Bukedea County), Paparu Lilian Obare (Arua), Mary Begumisa (Sembabule) and Eng Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe, Kibale county.