The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has today Sunday returned to Luuka, a district he was arrested from last month for allegedly flouting Covid-19 guidelines during campaigns.

Following his arrest, protests erupted in some parts of the country leaving over 50 people dead and scores severely injured.

Bobi Wine was later granted bail by Iganga Chief Magistrates Court after spending two days in detention at Nalufenya Prison in Jinja.

The Kyadondo East legislator was charged with doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases, under Section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

On granting him bail, Bobi Wine was ordered to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during his campaign meetings. These include ensuring that the people attending his campaign meetings wash their hands, maintaining social distance, wearing of masks and curfew time.

Now, the presidential candidate is back to Luuka to complete the unfinished business.

From Luuka, Bobi Wine will head to Jinja and then finish the day’s campaign trail in Kamuli.

“Today the message of freedom goes to Luuka, Jinja and Kamuli,” Bobi Wine said on Sunday.