Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte has been laid to rest.

The vocal Muslim cleric was buried on Saturday in Kigogwa village along Bombo Road.

The head of Da’awa in Uganda also Kibuli Muslim faction Spokesperson died on Friday at International Hospital Kampala where he was admitted two weeks ago.

During his Salat-Al-Janazah prayers at Kibuli Mosque earlier today, Muzaata’s family dismissed rumours that his death was planned. They said he died of a natural cause.

“We thank God for giving us Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata and as well taking him away, he has been a pillar to this family and the Islamic community at large,” a family member told mourners.

“Sheikh Muzaata has been battling diabetes and pressure for quite a time, recently, he was softened, he started feeling pains in joint and general weakness, that is when we rushed him to hospital but he died,” the family member added.

Sheikh Muzaata has arguably been one of the most outspoken Muslim clerics.

Unlike many religious leaders, Muzaata did not shy away from commenting on political and current affairs in public space.