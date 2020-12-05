National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has eulogized Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata who died on Friday.

Addressing mourners attending Sheikh Muzaata’s Salat-Al-Janazah prayers at Kibuli Mosque on Saturday, Bobi Wine said the head of Da’awa in Uganda also Spokesperson for Kibuli Muslim faction has been one of his strong pillars helping him to stand strong every day especially in such times of elections.

The Kyadondo East MP disclosed that Sheikh Muzaata has always been his tough teacher who showed him how to be a good person to people regardless of their class and has been his source of confidence, especially in the Muslim community.

“He has been one of the maverick elders in Uganda who spoke out on problems affecting the common man. To us the young generation, he has been our inspiration. We can not replace Sheikh Muzaata, but what I’m confident of is that he has left disciples who can now do even better than what he did,” he said.

Bobi Wine added that whoever has been believing in what the late has been saying, it’s the right time to start from where the deceased stopped.

“It’s now our responsibility to make sure that the journey Sheikh Muzaata had started does not end here. We need to make sure that keep moving forward the agendas of our fallen leader.

“Of course the death of Sheikh Muzaata is a big blow to all us but it’s my request you to stand stronger than before. I’m stronger because Sheikh Muzaata’s death is a clear explanation that all us have to test death even those killing us, will one-time test death,” Bobi Wine noted.

Sheikh Muzaata died on Friday at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been admitted for over two weeks and will be buried on 5th/12/200 at 4:00 pm in Kigogwa village along Bombo Road.