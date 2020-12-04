The head of Da’awa in Uganda also Spokesperson for Kibuli Muslim faction Shiekh Nuhu Muzaata died on Friday.

The renown vocal Muslim cleric breathed his last at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been admitted for over two weeks.

On Thursday, Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa dismissed reports that the vocal Muslim cleric was poisoned and also revealed that Muzaata had tested negative for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the facts you didn’t know about Sheikh Muzaata:

1.Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte was born in the 1950s, to the late Adam Muzaata in Bwaise, Lufula Zone. Sheikh Adam was a well known Islamic religious healer. Hue used the Holy Quran to treat the sick. 2.Muzaata’s father died in 1990 and was buried in Kazo, a Kampala suburb next to Bwaise. But later on, Muzaata and other family members decided to exhume and transferred their father’s remains to Kigogwa, along Bombo road. 3.It’s said, the late Kamadi Muzaata, Sheikh Muzaata’s grandfather originated from Tanzania. He migrated to Uganda in the early 1800 and settled in Buganda region, during Buganda King Ssekabaka Ssuuna II’s reign (1830 until 1856). Kamadi Muzaata was a native doctor. He locally treated many people including one of Kabaka Ssuuna’s wives named Muganzirwazza. Muganzirwazza was the mother of Ssekabaka Mwanga II. But later on, Kamadi Muzaata shifted to Mbale where Nuhu Muzaata’s father was born. 4.But after some time, Muganzirwazza decided to offer Kamadi Muzaata a piece of land in Bwaise, such that her native doctor stays near her, and in case of any health need, he can attend to her quickly. It’s said Kamadi Muzaata accepted the request and shifted to Bwaise, where he stayed until he breathed his last. His son Adam Muzaata turned his successor, and then in the 1950s, he produced Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte. 5.Muzaata began studying, the moment he started speaking. His father started teaching him the Islamic religion and the Holy Quran. After making seven years of age, his father took him to Bilal Islamic School in Bwaise. In Bilal Islamic School, Muzaata studied for only a short time, and his father shifted him to Bilal Quran Islamic School, former Binyira, in Wandegeya. 6.In 1982, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte finished his studies at Bilal and then joined the University of Madina in Saudi Arabia, where he has ordained a Sheikh. 7.After Muzaata returned home, he began doing business alongside preaching the word of Allah. He then established a tour and travel company destined to Mecca and Medina for Muslims intending to make Hijja and Umrah, a business he was still running up to the time of his death. 8.He was the head of da’awa in Uganda, and Spokesperson of the Kibuli Muslim faction and Muzaata said to hold such a position, one must possess a degree in Sharia Laws, aged between 40-70 years and without any criminal record. 9. Sheikh Muzaata was a married man with two wives and children.