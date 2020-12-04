The head of Da’awa in Uganda (Kibuli faction) Shiekh Nuhu Muzaata is dead.

The renown vocal Muslim cleric breathed his last on Friday.

The development has been confirmed by Salam TV.

“Inallillahi waa ina ilayihi rajioon, Sheikh Muzaata confirmed dead. May Allah forgive him all his shortcomings,” the TV station posted on its Facebook page.

His body is currently at International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

News about Muzaata’s death started making rounds on Thursday until when Imam Idi Kasozi dispelled the rumour.

“Sheikh Muzaata is alive. I have just spoken to him 5 minutes ago,” Imam Kasozi. a renowned Muslim scholar said on yesterday.

For months now, Muzaata has been feeling unwell but the situation allegedly got out of hand when one of his wives Kulthum Nabunya moved out of their marital home in Kawempe after a bitter fight with the former.

“At the beginning of August, he barked at her when visitors were there and this humiliated her. She packed her things and left the home and this deteriorated Muzaata’s health diminishing his immunity because he couldn’t take care of himself for the last 4 months,” a family source said.

Friends and relatives had advised Kulthum to quickly make up her mind and go back to look after her husband.

Kulthum who works for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Muzaata have three children together. And it was Muzaata’s efforts that enabled her to get the KCCA job during the time of Jennifer Musisi.

May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.