KAMPALA – Case Medical Center has been awarded as the best visionary private hospital of the year for their outstanding contribution towards Uganda Middle income status aspiration and vision 2040.

The health facility that recently celebrated its 25th anniversary was awarded at the 8th Visionaries of Uganda Awards that were held yesterday at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

The Visionaries of Uganda organizes the annual Visionaries of Uganda Awards Ceremony since 2013 and other diplomatic functions.

Over the years, the organization has been conducting surveys, research reports bringing out infinite aspects on organizations, companies, personalities and their impact to society development.

They also highlight achievements and progress of best government institutions, organizations, private companies and aspiring personalities.

The Visionaries of Uganda Awards boosts the Profiles of organizations whose innovative efforts have impacted on the lives of millions of people and increased social economic transformation of Uganda.

The awards are meant to encourage quality products, service and positive competition which are the bedrock of socio-economic development.

Mr Dan Bernie Komak the Operations, Hospitality and Client Relations Manager at Case Hospital has always emphasised that the reason as to why Case hospital brand has been so outstanding in the market for all the past 25 years is because of their focus to customer service.

“Customer service forms the backbone of the business and it is the driver that has always taken us from one level to the next and for the next foreseeable future it is still the same fuel that we have adapted to keep us moving forward,” he shared.

Case recently affirmed to the public that they will anytime soon start to handle cardiovascular issues after the last set of equipment for their Cath Lab arrived in the country.

They explained that once this Cath Lab is fully operational in a few weeks’ time, they will be more or less able to treat a wide number of the cardiovascular diseases locally eliminating the need for people to travel abroad.

A Cardiac Catheterization Lab, is a special unit where doctors perform minimally invasive tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels. CVD includes Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack).

The Visionaries of Uganda is a private development consultancy firm promoting Uganda Vision 2040 and other initiatives in partnership with Government of Uganda, Private sector and Development Partners through Public Private Partnerships.