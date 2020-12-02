The new trending name in Uganda is Nobert Elber Ariho.

Until Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Nobert Elber Ariho was anonymous, with about 2000 followers on his Facebook page. He woke up daily, escorted Presidential Bobi Wine on his campaign trail. Little so far is known about the man, apart from working around mini price in Kampala, and being one of the men making Bobi Wine’s closed security ring alongside Eddie Mutwe, the most pronounced name.

On Tuesday Ariho got a hard knock. He found his name discussed by vloggers who analysed a video which was earlier reported as “Bobi Wine surviving an explosion” as he toured Kayunga and Jinja districts.

The video however shows Ariho knows something about the device which exploded behind Bobi Wine who “ran for dear life”. That is if he did not know about it.

By Wednesday morning, the panic and defenses for Nobert Elber Ariho increased from Bobi Wine’s inside circles. Prominently, Bobi Wine himself deflected the video as “propaganda” as images of Ariho showed he was part of his inner circle. Someone at Bobi Wine’s level of security threat could have been more conscious.

“Bwolaba batandise propaganda nga omanya bayidde. Temuva ku mulamwa,” Bobi Wine posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, December 02, in Luganda which could be translated as “The propaganda is proof of panic. Stay on course.”

Ssegirinya Muhammad, another social media blogger and MP aspirant, was quick to add, “Nobert Elber Ariho abo tebalina kyebatugamba our enemy is M7.” (Nobert Elber Ariho they have nothing to tell us. Our enemy is (President) Museveni).

A video which was first shared to show Bobi Wine as surrounded by threats to his life, boomeranged. It forced the NUP candidate to distance his comrade from the allegation in order to protect him from his already charged support base.However, in doing so, has further damaged his reputation. Bobi Wine should have asked for more time to study the footage and other things around his “friend”, before committing himself.

It also means there are uncoordinated troop movements inside Bobi Wine’s management, which has finally exposed the inner workings of the popstar turned presidential contender.

It turns out the story has attracted scrutiny against the National Unity Platform team and certainly, Ugandan security must be taking interest in studying the footage.

Findings that Nobert Elber Ariho was behind the explosive, is unlikely going to convince Bobi Wine supporters or turn the tide against the ghetto maestro. However, it would arm the state running after the NUP leader, who had arm-twisted them at every point, showing them as abusing gross human rights. It would also raise questions on the number of criminalities that have accompanied Bobi Wine confrontations with the security agents on his campaigns.

If Bobi Wine’s game plan was to expose his opponent President Museveni’s excesses. His siding with Nobert Elber Ariho makes him an accomplice.

Analysts say this could be one of the tactics Bobi Wine people use to attract sympathy and wade off security pressure from their man. This was warned about his former comrade in Music, Bebe Cool who says in their showbiz game, attracting sympathy was key to gaining more supporters. Bebe Cool insists Bobi Wine is still using the same script.

On Wednesday, Bebe Cool posted, “Bobi Wine’s game of trying to blackmail security organisations in Uganda. Full story coming soon and these pictures can point you in the direction for now.”

Former Bobi Wine ally turned Museveni supporter Ashburg Kato, explained in a video that Bobi Wine inner have a movie-like script which went bad between Kayunga and Jinja, leaving injuries on music producer Dan Magic, which was largely reported yesterday. Kato insists Bobi’s inner circle is criminal.

So far, 100 people have been estimated to have died of bullet wounds or other injuries. Some injuries and deaths cannot be accounted for.

It is not clear whether scuffles between Bobi Wine supporters and security agents are premeditated.

The footage by Ghetto TV, linked to NUP, opens a pandora box. Further studying of the individual of Nobert Elber Ariho and his dealings is likely going to bring more understanding on Bobi Wine’s inner operations.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has told the media today that Crime Intelligence is investigating how Bobi Wine’s private guard came into possession of a ‘teargas canister’ which was hurled yesterday behind Bobi Wine as he had a verbal exchange with Police. Enanga added Police CID was hunting for Ariho to question his ‘intentions’ yesterday.

If the video is studied and it emerges that Ariho threw the explosive which forced Bobi to duck and fall on the ground, the matter is likely going to attract an arrest for the private guard. Certainly, the arrest will give security agents good background information to the working of Bobi Wine security and political handlers given the human rights violations cases that have accompanied security operations around the NUP candidate.

Bobi has been stuck on the game plan to defy security guidelines, and get his way. The security has not backed down, subjecting the candidate and his supporters to teargas, beatings, shootings which have led to injuries and deaths.

“We do strongly condemn the campaign strategies and tactics used by NUP, because they are in total breach of the @UgandaEC guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19, as well as the bail conditions given to him by Iganga Chief Magistrate Court.”