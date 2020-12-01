Afande Kato, the head of Bobi Wine police security detail has been rushed to hospital after being severely injured during a scuffle with security operatives.

Afande Kato was injured along with music producer Sir Dan Magic and supporters of the presidential candidate in Kayunga on Tuesday as security fired bullets and teargas to disperse them.

“Many members of our campaign team have been seriously injured and are currently nursing wounds at Nazigo HC III in Kayunga after police beat up many of them. Among those injured are producer Sir Dan Magic, who is bleeding from both the nose & ears and Afande Kato, who heads the Security detail that was given to Hon. Kyagulanyi by the EC,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) party posted on their official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Today, Bobi Wine is supposed to hold campaign meetings in Kayunga, Jinja and Kamuli.